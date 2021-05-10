Oops! Everyone please enjoy this podcast

Hey folks. Earlier today, I sent out an email about a new podcast I recorded with Washington Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon. We chatted about the state’s new climate laws. It’s really great!

Unfortunately, I sent the email to paid subscribers only. That was not my intent. The podcast is available for anyone to listen. Please go check it out via the link above.

Apologies to you paid subscribers for the second email of the day. Here’s a picture of me when I was 1 year old that pretty well captures my feelings about this.