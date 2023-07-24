Hello beloved Volts subscribers! This is just a note to let you all know that, content-wise, Volts is functionally taking the month of August off.
But I won’t be lounging about. Oh no. In fact, I’m leaving for a whirlwind tour of Australia in two weeks, where I’ll be giving a couple of talks and speaking to some media and maybe recording a podcast and who knows what else. Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and Brisbane, oh my!
Volts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don’t give talks very often, so I’ve got to come up with a few, and I don’t leave the house very often, so I have to buy some adult clothes, and I don’t travel very often, so I have to figure out how to survive a 24-hour travel day with two three-hour layovers, and between now and then, as life would have it, I’m having another surgery (don’t worry, nothing big this time), so I’m a little frazzled and will not be producing podcasts on the typical schedule.
Why am I going to Australia? Among other things, I’ll be speaking at a side event in the 49th Australian Labor Party National Conference, explaining to Australian policymakers what they can learn from the Inflation Reduction Act and encouraging them to pass something equally (or more) ambitious. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to push a recently elected left-leaning government, in control after 10 years of being shut out, to go bigger on clean energy. It’s practically my thing.
All of this is possible because of my paid subscribers, who I love like family, each and every one. My gratitude is boundless.
Production should resume (and be even cooler!) in September.
Meanwhile, here’s a picture of our 15-year-old cat Ani, as cute and cuddly as ever.
Volts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for everything you do, and I hope your health and tendons are doing well. Question for you: a colleague is designing a class about communicating science for the public, and will offer climate change issues as one of the topics for her students to focus on. I have, obviously (!), sent her your stuff as a model :) Is there any chance that (in the fall/early winter some time) you'd be willing to have a chat with her class about what you've learned about communicating so normal people understand the geeky stuff? (It's a super prestigious school, if that whets your appetite, but also you are an amazing communicator with a lot to offer and maybe this would give you a chance to think about beyond all the important substance you deal with, and focus a bit on the tools and processes and purposes and outlooks you consider as well!)
Meantime, safe travels. Australia is wackily wonderful, if it's your first trip. Kangaroos are so much weirder in life than in pictures :)
Jane
Can you post details of the venues and times you’ll speak? Specifically Melbourne. I know my brother in law would love to hear you’re talk.