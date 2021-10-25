More of me talking (and interviewing Saul Griffith)

Just a couple of shamelessly self-promotional notes today.

Last week, I mentioned that I was on the podcast Political Climate, talking about the climate policy being hashed out in DC right now. Well, we talked so long that they split the conversation in two. The second part — in which I sound my usual apocalyptic warnings about the incipient crumbling of US democracy — is now available.

Second, if you’re looking for something to do this evening, may I recommend this event, virtually hosted by Seattle’s venerable Town Hall. At 6pm PT, I will be talking with Saul Griffith about his new book, Electrify: An Optimist's Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future.

You’ll need tickets, but it’s only $5! For that pittance, you’ll receive a buffet of talk about how to rapidly decarbonize America by electrifying everything.

That’s it! See you Wednesday.