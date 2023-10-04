Hey there y’all, this is just a quick note to let you know that I’m going to Iceland next week!

A group called Business Iceland is bringing me over to have a lookaround. I’ll be visiting with geothermal power companies, a cool carbon removal company, a methanol company, and some other energy ventures, talking with various sustainability-related folks, exploring Reykjavík, eating pickled herring, and hopefully soaking in some geothermally heated lagoons.

Reykjavík! (Photo: Getty Images)

I recently bought some recording gear to make in-the-field pods (thanks to my paid subscribers!), so I’ll try to record an episode or two while I’m over there.

I’ll only be there for four days, but if there’s stuff in or around Reykjavík you think I can’t miss, or Icelandic companies you think I need to visit, let me know underneath this post or by email.

Anyway, this will involve a short break in Volts service. Things should get back to normal in late October.

Happy autumn to you all and thank you, as always, for reading and listening.