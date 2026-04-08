Volts

Volts

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Jim's avatar
Jim
2d

Fantastic! Thanks for getting this working--sorry Substack made it so difficult.

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Dungeon Master's avatar
Dungeon Master
6h

Sorry people have been complaining about that, seems the smallest inconvenience in the history of inconveniences

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