Some of you might have noticed that the latest podcast went out at 7pm last night rather than 9am this morning, as is customary. That was our mistake. But! The good news is that the mistake was made in the process of verifying that Substack has finally implemented a change that we (and you) have been requesting for years.

Paid subscribers have frequently, and reasonably, asked me why they have to listen to me nagging at them to become paid subscribers in the middle of every episode. They are already paid subscribers!

I’m very happy to say that, as of today, paid subscribers will have access to a nag-free version of the podcast. Zero interruptions. (It will also be free of any ads or sponsorships that we may be grudgingly forced to take in the name of making this ramshackle affair sturdy enough to fund my dotage.)

Anyway, yay: no more nags. Freedom at last, freedom at last.

This is my new friend Rocky. He’s been hanging out on my mic every evening for the last week or so. Avid listener, thinking of getting in the pod game.

Most paid subscribers are already listening to the podcast via the paid RSS feed. If so, this change will happen automatically. No need to do anything. Same goes for those who listen to the podcast directly on Substack, no need to do anything.

If you are a paid subscriber and are not yet listening to the paid version, the easiest way to subscribe to the paid RSS feed is to:

Go to any one of the podcast pages on volts.wtf (say, this one) via browser. Make sure you’re signed into your Substack account. Look up on the right side for the little menu that says “Listen on.” If you listen on Apple or Spotify, which I gather is most of you, you can click a button and subscribe to the paid version directly. For other players, you can copy a private RSS feed and then paste it into your player of choice.

Follow the orange circle, pictured bottom right!

There are additional, more circuitous ways to add the paid RSS feed, which you can find here. If you have problems or questions, please contact Sam <sam@volts.wtf> — I can not emphasize enough that you are more likely to get help from him than from me.

Thank you, again and always, to those of you who pay for your subscriptions to Volts and enable me to continue doing this. I will be bringing you some special content soon, so watch for that. In the meantime, as ever, my gratitude is bottomless and boundless.

If you listen for free, and appreciate the podcast, or have found it useful, and would like to contribute to keeping it alive, and can financially afford to do so at this crazy point in time, you can upgrade to a paid subscription (about the price of a cup of coffee per month) at this link. If you’d prefer to make a one-time donation rather than subscribing, you can do so at this link.

Then you too can enjoy some of that bottomless and boundless gratitude. ♥️