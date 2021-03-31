Drvolts in the podcasts

Y’all, I really do promise that my battery post — or Battery Week, more likely — is coming soon. I might also write something on Biden’s infrastructure proposal later this week. Thanks to everyone who weighed in on last week’s discussion thread with thoughts on how to invest clean-energy recovery and infrastructure funding. Lots of great ideas and insights. (The thread is still open.)

To tide you over, here are a couple of recent podcasts.

The first is SAS’s Electrifying AI podcast, where I talk about what to expect from the Biden administration, why the clean-energy transition might be faster than previous energy transitions, the problem of shifting baselines, and more. (Apologies for the pandemic hair.)

The second is Yale’s Pricing Nature podcast. You should listen to the first three episodes first, but the fourth features:

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Nat Keohane (Senior Vice President for Climate at EDF), Saya Ameli Hajebi (Sunrise Movement activist), Carlos Curbelo (Former Congressman R-FL 26), David Roberts (author of Volts newsletter on clean energy and politics), and Susanne Brooks (Senior Director of U.S. Climate Policy at EDF)

A note: this interview with me was from 2019. The center of Democratic climate opinion has shifted further left since then, as Biden’s administration has reflected.

Meanwhile, here’s a portrait of a crime: